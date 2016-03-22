版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Bel Fuse says entered into second amendment to credit agreement

March 22 Bel Fuse Inc :

* Effective on March 21, co entered second amendment to credit agreement

* Amendment serves in pertinent part to modify date by which co is obligated to make excess cash flow prepayments in 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1PpLA22) Further company coverage:

