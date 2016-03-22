BRIEF-Nasdaq enters into credit agreement for $400 mln loan facility

Chemical groups Huntsman, Clariant announce merger deal
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
March 22 Nasdaq Inc
* On March 17, 2016, Nasdaq, Inc. entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement includes an option for Nasdaq to propose an increase in aggregate amount by up to $200 million
* Credit agreement matures, and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable in full, on November 25, 2019
* As of March 17, 2016, loans in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million were drawn under credit facility
* Credit agreement provides for a $400 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text 1.usa.gov/1q0FQaq Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 22 French utility Veolia has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.