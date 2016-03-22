BRIEF-Exone posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

UPDATE 4-Samsung chief allowed home, prosecutor vows to keep chasing
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
March 22 Exone Co :
* Consolidated sales for Q4 were $16.2 million, up 3 pct compared with $15.8 million in prior-year period
* 2015-End backlog of $16.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $14.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22uDRN5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage: