BRIEF-Watami to join retail power business - Nikkei

March 22 Nikkei:

* Watami will join retail electricity market following its full deregulation in april - Nikkei

* The operation, which will launch in May, will cover Hokkaido, Kyushu And most of the Honshu region - Nikkei

* Tokyo-based subsidiary Watami Farm & Energy will accept applications starting this month - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1WGAOKE Further company coverage:

