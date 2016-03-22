版本:
BRIEF-Twitter considering new product 'stickers' - Recode

March 22 (Reuters) -

* Twitter considering new product 'stickers' that would let user add images to photos before tweeting them out - Recode Source text - on.recode.net/1ReQiW8

