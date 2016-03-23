BRIEF-Twin Butte says uncertainty surrounding ability to continue as going concern

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 22 Twin Butte Energy Ltd :
* Within context of ongoing strategic alternatives process, there is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Due to current pricing environment and lack of liquidity no development projects have or will be undertaken in Q1 2016
* Production is expected to continue to decline throughout year exiting in 10,000 boe/d range
* Have had to reduce staff counts and decrease compensation for everyone
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.