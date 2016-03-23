版本:
BRIEF-Emerald oil files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing

March 22 Emerald Oil Inc

* Emerald Oil files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing

* Lists assets in the $10 million to $50 million range, liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range Source: (1.usa.gov/1RfeSGo) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee)

