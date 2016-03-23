BRIEF-Emerald oil files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
March 22 Emerald Oil Inc
* Emerald Oil files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing
* Lists assets in the $10 million to $50 million range, liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution