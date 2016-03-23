BRIEF-Cham Paper Group FY net result drops to CHF 0.5 million

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 23 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :
* FY revenue of CHF 194.3 million ($199.49 million) vs CHF 216.8 million a year ago
* FY net result at CHF 0.5 million vs CHF 1.8 million a year ago
* Proposes dividend of CHF 3.00 per share
* Expects in 2016 clear improvement in operating profit in ballpark of EBIT achieved in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.