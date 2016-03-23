版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 13:44 BJT

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression establishes divisional structure

March 23 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Is establishing a divisional structure with two divisions: Systems and Services Source text - bit.ly/21GvB6N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐