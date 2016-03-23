版本:
BRIEF-Calida Holding: new members of the board of directors

March 23 Calida Holding AG :

* Proposes re-election of existing board members Erich Kellenberger, Beat Gruering, Marianne Tesler, Marco Gadola, Hans Kristian Hoejsgaard, and Thomas Lustenberger, who would also continue as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

