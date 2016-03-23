版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Vaudoise Assurances Holding takes over Animalia SA

March 23 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :

* Takes over Animalia SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

