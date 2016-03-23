版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Staffing 360's universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective

March 23 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc :

* Its universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 has been declared effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

