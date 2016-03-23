版本:
BRIEF-L-3 Communications says CEO Michael Strianese's FY 2015 total compensation $10.6 mln

March 23 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* Says CEO Michael Strianese's FY 2015 total compensation $10.6 million versus $14.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1S68KfP Further company coverage:

