公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Forestar Group says CEO Phillip J. Weber FY 2015 compensation $1.9 mln

March 23 Forestar Group Inc

* Says Phillip J. Weber, Chief Executive Officer FY 2015 compensation $1.9 million versus $1.3 million in FY 2014

* Says Charles D. Jehl, Chief Financial Officer FY 2015 compensation $1.2 million - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1UkeRDN Further company coverage:

