2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Nvidia enters into $500 mln accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays Bank

March 23 Nvidia Corp

* Says entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays Bank PLC - SEC filing

* Says will acquire shares under ASR agreement as part of its previously announced intention to return $1 billion to shareholders

* Pursuant to terms of ASR agreement, Nvidia will pay $500 million to Barclays and receive 12.1 million shares of Nvidia common stock from Barclays Source - 1.usa.gov/1MCe7BI Further company coverage:

