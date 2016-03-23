版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-IMCD Group and Ashland announce extension of distribution agreement to Turkey

March 23 IMCD Group BV :

* IMCD and Ashland announce extension of distribution agreement to Turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

