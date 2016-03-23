版本:
BRIEF-Sequenom- enters agreements with Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield Health Plans

March 23 Sequenom Inc

* Agreements provide in-network coverage for Sequenom laboratories nipt for both high and average-risk pregnancies to anthem's members

* Entered into agreements with anthem Blue cross and Blue Shield Health Plans for Connecticut, Maine, and New Hampshire , effective march 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

