BRIEF-Minerals Technologies enters agreement with Big River Steel LLC

March 23 Minerals Technologies Inc :

* Minerals technologies enters into agreement with Big River Steel LLC to supply metallurgical wire

* Minerals technologies inc says minteq will supply Big River with metallurgical wire and equipment for five years beginning in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

