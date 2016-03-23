版本:
BRIEF-Henry Schein enters into definitive transaction to expand presence in Japan

March 23 Henry Schein Inc

* Has entered into a definitive transaction to expand its presence in Japan

* Says expects transaction to be neutral to financial results

* As a result of transaction, co will own a 50 pct interest in One Piece Corp, unit of J. Morita

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

