版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Teamhealth holdings teamhealth announces agreement with Jana Partners

March 23 Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Teamhealth announces agreement with Jana Partners

* Scott Ostfeld and Edwin Crawford have been appointed to Teamhealth's board of directors

* Has entered into an agreement with Jana Partners, which beneficially owns approximately 8.0 percent of stock

* Board will be comprised of 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐