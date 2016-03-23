版本:
BRIEF-Allergan and Perrigo announce launch of guaifenesin 1200mg ER tablets

March 23 Allergan Plc

* Perrigo and Allergan announce first-to-market launch of store brand OTC equivalent to Mucinex 1200mg er tablets

* First shipments of new store branded product have been initiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

