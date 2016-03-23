版本:
BRIEF-General Mills- Sales growth continues to be impacted by competitive activity in U.S. yogurt and lower display merchandising- conf call

March 23 General Mills

* Net sales growth continues to be impacted by high levels of competitive activity in US yogurt and lower display merchandising

* Q3 Europe sales were down 2% as dairy deflation led to unfavorable net price realization for yogurt business- conf call

* As of January, 75% of General Mills cereal no longer includes artificial flavors and colors- conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

