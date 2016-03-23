版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Tesaro says MAA for oral rolapitant validated by European Medicines Agency

March 23 Tesaro Inc

* Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for oral rolapitant has been submitted to and validated by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

