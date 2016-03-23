版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Aceto corp says subsidiary, Rising Pharmaceuticals, to launch lithium carbonate extended-release tablets and metronidazole tablets

March 23 Aceto Corp

* Subsidiary, Rising Pharmaceuticals, to launch lithium carbonate extended-release tablets and metronidazole tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

