2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Virgin America said to consider sale - Bloomberg

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Virgin America said to consider sale - Bloomberg

* Virgin America Inc is reaching out to potential buyers about a sale of part or all of the company - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/1o6rXG4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

