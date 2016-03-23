版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Softbank invested $250 mln in WME-IMG valuing company at $5.5 bln - FT

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Softbank has invested $250 mln in WME-IMG in a deal that values the entertainment, sports and fashion company at $5.5 bln - FT Source text - (on.ft.com/21H8xoq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

