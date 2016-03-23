版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks says media reports that 2016 shareholder meeting has been canceled are false

March 23 Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks says media reports that 2016 Starbucks annual shareholders meeting has been canceled are false

* Starbucks says 2016 annual meeting of shareholders is on for March 23 Source text: bit.ly/1ZsekPm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐