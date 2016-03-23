版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Atara biotherapeutics says European Medicines Agency granted orphan drug designation for allogeneic epstein-barr virus targeted cytotoxic t-lymphocyte product candidate

March 23 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* European Medicines Agency granted orphan drug designation for allogeneic epstein-barr virus targeted cytotoxic t-lymphocyte product candidate

* Anticipates it will commence a multi-center early access clinical trial for EBV-CTL in middle of 2016

* Anticipates initiation of two phase 3 pivotal trials in EBV-PTLD later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

