BRIEF-Affymetrix Inc says sweetened offer from Origin Technologies could lead to superior proposal

March 23 Affymetrix Inc

* Special stockholder meeting on Thermo Fisher Scientific merger vote until march 31, 2016

* Affymetrix determines unsolicited proposal from origin technologies could lead to superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

