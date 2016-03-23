版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey Brown's 2015 total compensation was $8.5 mln

March 23 Ally Financial Inc -

* Says ceo jeffrey brown's fy 2015 total compensation was $8.5 million - sec filing

* Says cfo, christopher a. Halmy fy 2015 compensation $4.1 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/21H2eRN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

