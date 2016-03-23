版本:
BRIEF-FDA approves using Cinqair with other asthma medicines for treating severe asthma

March 23 U.S. FDA:

* Approved Cinqair for use with other asthma medicines for maintenance treatment of severe asthma in patients aged 18 years and older Further company coverage:

