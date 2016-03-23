版本:
2016年 3月 23日 星期三 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Gannett CEO Robert Dickey's 2015 total compensation was $5.9 mln

March 23 Gannett Co Inc -

* Ceo robert dickey's fy 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $4.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says svp and cfo, alison k. Engel fy 2015 total compensation $2.1 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1S62W6a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

