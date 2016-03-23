版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-Eeii FY 2015 net loss widens to CHF 3.25 mln

March 23 Eeii AG :

* Net loss of 3.25 million Swiss francs (2014: net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs) for year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

