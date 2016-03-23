版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-First Trust Global Dividendseeker Fund to be terminated

March 23 First Trust Global Dividendseeker Fund :

* Manager of fund, has decided to terminate fund on June 3, 2016 or as soon as practicable after such date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

