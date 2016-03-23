版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Reynolds American CEO Susan Cameron's 2015 total compensation was $13.4 mln

March 23 Reynolds American Inc -

* Ceo susan cameron's fy 2015 total compensation $13.4 million versus $10.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RzqW7f Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐