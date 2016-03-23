BRIEF-Reynolds American CEO Susan Cameron's 2015 total compensation was $13.4 mln

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Reynolds American Inc -
* Ceo susan cameron's fy 2015 total compensation $13.4 million versus $10.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RzqW7f Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.