公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四

BRIEF-Arch Capital CEO Constantine Iordanou's 2015 total compensation was $10.6 mln

March 23 Arch Capital Group Ltd -

* Ceo constantine iordanou's fy 2015 total compensation $10.6 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Rzr1rx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

