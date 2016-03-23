版本:
BRIEF-Suncoke energy CEO Frederick A. Henderson FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 mln

March 23 Suncoke Energy Inc

* Says Chairman, President & CEO Frederick A. Henderson FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2014

* Says SR. VP & CFO Fay West FY 2015 total compensation $1.3 million versus $694,154 in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/22w7FJ2 Further company coverage:

