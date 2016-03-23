版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Cleco and Investor Group withdraw request for rehearing

March 23 Cleco Corp

* Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to hold special meeting to reconsider proposed acquisition of Cleco on Mar 28 at 1 pm

* Says Cleco and investor group withdrew request

* Says "We believe this is an opportunity to continue our dialog and look forward to discussion with LPSC next week" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

