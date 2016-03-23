BRIEF-Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Skymark likely to wrap up at end of March - Nikkei

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Nikkei:
* Civil rehabilitation proceedings for Japanese airline Skymark are likely to wrap up at the end of March - Nikkei
* Airbus and other creditors have claimed a total of 309 billion yen ($2.74 billion) in accounts receivable - Nikkei
* Skymark will use little over 16 billion yen of 18 billion yen in capital from rehabilitation sponsors, including Integral, to pay 210 or so creditors - Nikkei
* Skymark aims to relist its stock within five years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ShVmIi) Further company coverage:
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.