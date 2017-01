March 23 Handy & Harman Ltd :

* Amendment to increase size of credit facility by $35 million to aggregate amount of $400 million

* Unit Handy & Harman Group Ltd and certain subsidiaries of HNH Group, entered into third amendment to its amended, restated credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XNYi0w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)