BRIEF-Affymetrix affymetrix to engage in discussions with Origin Technologies

March 23 Affymetrix Inc

* Affymetrix to engage in discussions with origin technologies

* Board of directors continues to recommend shareholder approval of merger with thermo fisher scientific

* Will engage in discussions with origin regarding its unsolicited merger proposal submitted on march 22, 2016 to acquire origin technologies

* Morgan stanley is acting as financial advisor to affymetrix