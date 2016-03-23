版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 23:42 BJT

BRIEF-Yum holding talks with KKR about possible sale of stake in china business - CNBC, citing DJ

March 23 Yum Holding Talks With Kkr And Others About Possible Sale Of 19.9% Stake In Its China Business, Valuing It At $10 Bln

* Cnbc, citing dj Further company coverage: [ ]

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐