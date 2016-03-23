版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-Rockefeller Family Fund to divest fossil fuel company stakes & specifically mentions Exxon's "reprehensible conduct" regarding climate change - CNBC

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Rockefeller Family Fund to divest fossil fuel company stakes & specifically mentions Exxon's "reprehensible conduct" regarding climate change - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐