2016年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Lara signs option to acquire Serrita Gold Project iN Brazil

March 23 Lara Exploration Ltd :

* Has signed an option to acquire Serrita Gold Project in Pernambuco State, northeast Brazil

* Under terms, Lara has agreed to make staged and bonus cash payments totalling up to us$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

