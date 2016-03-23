BRIEF-Moody's says Hepatitis-C patent ruling negative for Gilead

March 23 Moody's Investors Service

* There is currently no impact on Gilead's A3 rating or positive rating outlook

* Hepatitis-C patent ruling negative for Gilead

* Recent jury decision in favor of Merck and against Gilead related to Hepatitis-C patents is credit negative for Gilead Source text (bit.ly/1RkQBgT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )