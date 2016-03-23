BRIEF-Moody's says Hepatitis-C patent ruling negative for Gilead

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Moody's Investors Service
* There is currently no impact on Gilead's A3 rating or positive rating outlook
* Hepatitis-C patent ruling negative for Gilead
* Recent jury decision in favor of Merck and against Gilead related to Hepatitis-C patents is credit negative for Gilead Source text (bit.ly/1RkQBgT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.