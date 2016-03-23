版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 01:49 BJT

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group, Mastercard begin roll-out of biometric corporate card program

March 23 BMO Financial Group:

* BMO Financial Group, Mastercard begin roll-out of Canada and U.S. biometric corporate card program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

