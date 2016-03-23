版本:
BRIEF-Fitch says Credit Suisse's accelerated restructuring adds to execution risks

March 23 Fitch:

* Credit Suisse's accelerated restructuring adds to execution risks

* Believe revised strategy shows immediate challenges Credit Suisse is facing in resizing capital market activities in difficult market environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

