版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Google announces launch of cloud machine learning - blog

March 23 Google:

* Google announces launch of cloud machine learning - blog

* Google says there is no cost for usage of Cloud Speech API during limited preview phase; "we will introduce pricing in future phases" - Blog Source text: tcrn.ch/1T6magS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐