2016年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics posts Q4 loss $0.28/share

March 23 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc :

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XNRIXW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

