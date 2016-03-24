版本:
BRIEF-Charter Township of Clinton Police and Fire Retirement System files lawsuit against LPL Financial Holdings - court filing

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Lawsuit Alleges LPL Financial "Made False And Misleading Statements By Misrepresenting The Company'S Business And Prospects" - Court filing )

